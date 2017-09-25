Arnold standoff ends Monday evening with an arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. - Jefferson County authorities took a man into custody Monday night after a more than 13-hour standoff.

The standoff began around 7 a.m. and ended just after 8 p.m. Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody alive, but would offer no further details until Tuesday.

FBI agents came to serve a search warrant at a duplex near the intersection of West Highview Drive and Londell Road and discovered the man was armed.

Soon officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and Arnold Police Department stepped in to assist.

Officers said the man was inside the home alone, and did not believe he posed a serious threat to law enforcement or to others.

Officers set up a staging area near the intersection Monday where they could grab water, food, and rest in a lawn chair before returning to work.