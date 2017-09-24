Man dies after being shot by child playing with gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon and a small child was behind the gun. St. Louis Police were called to the 5400 block of Arlington Avenue in North St. Louis around 2:45pm. A child had been playing with a gun when it went off. The discharged bullet struck a man in his mid-20's in the neck.

Police say the man died at the scene. The man’s name has not been released.

We are still trying to gather information on who was supervising the child and what happened just moments before the child mistakenly pulled the trigger

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.