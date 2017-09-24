Galleria demonstration protesters released from jail, marches in Belleville, Ferguson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rev. Karla Frye is released from the #STL county jail after being arrested yesterday at the Galleria. $1K bond collected from supporters. pic.twitter.com/5ro3SFkDX3 — Robert Cohen (@kodacohen) September 24, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO - Protesters who were arrested during a demonstration at the St. Louis Galleria Saturday are now out of jail. Fellow demonstrators cheered as they walk out of the St. Louis County Justice Center on Sunday afternoon. Twenty-two protesters were arrested at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights Saturday.

Among those released Sunday was the Rev. Karla Frye who is charged with assault, rioting and two counts of resisting arrest. A court document released Sunday accuses her of jumping on the back of a police officer causing injury.

Six other protesters were charged with rioting and resisting arrest. Fifteen others will be referred to Richmond Heights Municipal Court for local charges.

Additional demonstration marches took place Sunday in Belleville, IL and Ferguson, MO.