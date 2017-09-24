Cahokia Police need help identifying subject of bank robbery

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Cahokia Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a subject of a bank robbery. The robbery occurred at the Cahokia Branch of the Regions Bank, located at 900 Upper Cahokia Road on Saturday, September 23, 2017.

The subject is a black male described as being in his early 30’s, about 6 feet tall, and weighing around 170 lbs. He has a dark mustache and goatee. He was wearing a brown baseball style ball cap and a brown T-shirt with a large LEVI logo across the front chest area with dark colored pants and light colored shoes.

The male subject was last seen leaving the bank walking south on Upper Cahokia Rd. for about one block and then disappeared into a neighborhood just south of the bank.

At around 11:43 am on Saturday, the subject walked into Regions Bank and went to the first teller’s window. The subject then produced a number of envelopes and told the teller to fill them.

The teller did as the subject demanded and placed an undisclosed amount of money into an envelope. The teller was then told by the subject to not say anything or to look around.

According to bank employees, the male subject then calmly walked out of the bank’s front door and began running once outside. There was no weapon shown or mentioned during the robbery.

An alert teller at the next teller’s window noticed something peculiar and sounded the silent alarm. Police arrived within two minutes of the alarm being activated police arrived.

The Cahokia Police Department is working closely with the F.B.I and Illinois State Police to obtain information and/or evidence that will assist in the apprehension of the subject responsible.

If anyone has any information please contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505 or CRIME STOPPERS.