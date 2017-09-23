St. Jude walk to end childhood cancer in Downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Jude Walk was Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis where thousands participated to help end childhood cancer.

The event benefits patients and their families at St. Jude Children`s Research Hospital.

St. Jude supporters banded together for this event in 63 cities across the U.S. in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The mission of St. Jude is to find cures and save children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude treats kids from all over the country.

St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20% when they first opened its doors to 80% today. St. Jude organizers say they won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

"The thing St. Jude did for us was give us hope and lift the burden of constant worry off our shoulders. That is everything," said one parent.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is calling upon people across the country to unite under the shared goal to end childhood cancer.

For more information, visit: www.stjude.org