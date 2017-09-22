‘The Price is Right’ made history today – and everyone went nuts

Wow! It was a memorable day on “The Price is Right.”
It’s always fun to see someone land on $1 while vying for a spot in the Showcase Showdown. Two contestants in one show is rare.
What about five contestants in a row?!
In honor of Drew Carey celebrating 10 years of hosting the show, any contestant who lands on $1 this week gets $10,000 instead of the normal $1,000. During Friday’s episode, it happened five times in a row!
Wilbert, Charlotte, and Zacharia all landed on $1 on their first spin. During the tiebreaker spin, Wilbert and Charlotte both landed on $1 again! Five in a row!
At the end of the segment, the wheel had given away $80,000 – the most in the history of the wheel, according to CBS.