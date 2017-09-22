Suspicious death in Affton ruled a homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, Mo. – St. Louis County police have ruled that a suspicious death on Thursday is now a homicide.

The last time 65-year-old Joan Furlong was seen alive was Monday night where she worked. Police were asked to check on her welfare and they discovered she was dead inside her home in Affton.

One of Furlong’s neighbors, who did not want to be identified, said, “It’s scary when I came home this morning; there was a police car parked in front of my house.”

The victim’s home was still an active crime scene Friday morning. Her Jeep, which was reported missing Thursday, has since been recovered by police.

“That’s a big piece of evidence that we’re looking forward to dissecting. Evidence if anything happened inside the car; evidence of DNA—all that type of stuff—that our detectives go through,” said Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department.

Neighbors said the vehicle was located behind some apartments, not far from the murder scene.

Joan Furlong worked several years at a nursing home in south county, where workers have kind memories of her.

Furlong’s neighbors on Hampstead Drive, which is very close to Affton High School, described her as somewhat reclusive.

“We did not see her come out much,” said one neighbor. “She stayed inside and kept to herself.”

The murder has residents re thinking their own home security.

“I always lock my doors wherever I go. When I’m outside in my yard, I don’t have it locked. I guess I will have it locked from now on,” Geri Kremer said.

Police were keeping details about the crime close to the vest. They said the woman suffered injuries to her upper body but wouldn’t specify how she died.