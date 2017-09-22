× Rolla mother jailed after children test positive for meth, heroin

ROLLA, Mo. – The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office indicted a 20-year-old Rolla woman after her children tested positive for several drugs.

According to Sheriff Richard Lisenbe, deputies arrested Kaylee Bradshaw in Newburg, Missouri on Thursday. She was charged with two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Bradshaw was jailed on $100,000 bond.

Lisenbe said Bradshaw’s nine-month-old daughter was taken to Phelps County Regional Medical Center and later brought to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Doctors had to utilize the opiate antidote Narcan to stabilize the child. The infant tested positive for oxycodone, methamphetamine, morphine, and heroin.

Bradshaw’s other child, a three-year-old boy, was removed from their residence. He tested positive for methamphetamine, morphine, and heroin.

Investigators have not said how the children came to have the drugs in their bodies.