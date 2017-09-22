Light the Night in Forest Park benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Living for the future with a cancer free world is the mission of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society . This organization is well-known to a little girl named Elsa.

Cooking with mom is seven-year-old Elsa’s favorite past time, given her health crisis. Elsa was diagnosed with acute Mylolukemia. Not only was she diagnosed with the more rare forms of Lukemia for children, it also had a genetic component. This means she actually lost some of her chromosomes, which make treatment more challenging. If doctors decided to try a cord blood transplant, the donor was her little brother.

“Her body was completely depleted of all the cells, of her own cells,” said Adrienne Wiemerslage, Elsa's mom. “They weren't creating the cells that they needed to, so it totally wiped away all of her cells and she got her brother’s cells instead."

Eli made it possible for Elsa to live a normal life. Research made the transplant a possibility and money funds the research. Much of that research is supported by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Wiemerslage family is grateful for the work they do and the annual awareness campaign called ‘Light the Night’.

“Last year was our first year going, cause Elsa was an honored hero,” said Wiemerslage. “And we really were amazed at everything. It’s not just one of your typical walk or run, it is one big celebration; a celebration of how far we have come in hopes of getting that cure today."

Adrienne's twin sister is fighting her own battle with cancer

“My sister was diagnosed three years before Elsa’s diagnosis," she said. "So we had just come to terms with Lauren’s diagnosis and then we had to come to terms with Elsa."

When Elsa was hospitalized, she helped other patients feel more comfortable.

The annual ‘Light the Night Walk/Run is Sat. Sept 23 in Forest Park.

Saturday, September 23rd

5 p.m., Walk / 7:30 p.m., Run

Cricket Field in Forest Park, Cricket Drive and Grand Drive, St. Louis, MO

The Fabulous Motown Revue and our Fireworks Finale