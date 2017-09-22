Fairview Heights man charged after road workers struck by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A Fairview Heights man is accused of deliberately hitting road workers with his car. And while the workers were not seriously hurt, authorities said the case is very disturbing.

Benjamin Dorrington, 36, is accused of running into two road workers. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday on Old Collinsville Road near Ashland. One half of the road was closed for concrete repair after a water main break. The work zone was only there for a day. It was clearly marked.

Dorrington allegedly drove past the road closed signs road with workers trying to direct him to the detour. Court documents said he instead drove his car into the legs of the workers.

The state’s attorney said a video shows Dorrington doing it repeatedly. The workers feared for their lives.

Drivers who use Old Collinsville Road all the time remember the closure and say it certainly was no reason to lose your cool.

“That’s ridiculous,” said driver Gerry McKeon. “There’s no reason for anything like that. Just have a little patience and go around; but to actually push on the people, that’s amazing. I can’t believe somebody would do that.”

“I feel like people just have a short fuse nowadays. Sometimes they just lose it, I guess, I don’t know,” said driver Nicole Dallas.

Dorrington has no prior criminal record. These are felony charges. He faces up to five years in prison for each count, if convicted.

He's been released from jail after posting $5,000 bail.