Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Its been 15 years since West County Center reopened after a $232 million renovation! The center is celebrating now through Sunday, September 24, with loads of free family fun, giveaways and great deals!

Sean Phillips, Marketing Director of West County Center, along with Curious George stopped by with a preview.

To learn more visit: ShopWestCountyCenter.com