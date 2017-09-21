Students at Rockwood-Summit High School stage walk-out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A group of students at Rockwood Summit High School held a walk-out protest Thursday, fearing they could be banned from homecoming festivities this weekend.

School officials couldn’t give permission for students to walk out of class, students said. Still, the event was peaceful, with minimal disruption and there was nothing to the claim students might be forced to miss homecoming, the superintendent said.

About 30 students quietly left their classrooms and marched out the front door about 10 minutes before the end of the school day. They demonstrated in front of the school for about 15 minutes.

“Break the silence, end racial violence,” was one of their chants.

The protesters admitted the talk of possibly being suspended came from groups of students and not from school officials.

A group of protesters met with school administrators prior to the event. Those students said they were encouraged to cancel plans for the “walk out.”

Superintendent Dr. Eric Knost told Fox 2/News 11 he appreciated students wrestling with what he called “heavy” issues in the wake of the Jason Stockley ruling.

“We have to be the educators. We’re here to have school. We’re here to love kids. We’re here to nurture kids and do the best we can to understand them, meet them where they are and help them thrive in life,” Dr. Knost said. “Kids have right to have their voices heard just like we as adults do. We’re working through each and every situation one kid at a time.”

Knost wouldn’t talk about discipline for specific students but based on what our Fox2/News11 crew saw and Dr. Knost’s response, any punishment seemed very unlikely.