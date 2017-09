Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _This commercial for Rothman aired on St. Louis television back in the 80s. It was one of many because Rothman opened in 1927, 90-years-ago and this week!

Now the popular furniture store is closing all six of its St. Louis area locations.

CEO, Jay Steinback, tells us why and what's next for its 240 employees.

To learn more visit: RothmanFurniture.com