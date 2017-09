× Rolla man arrested for impersonating police officer

ROLLA, Mo. — A Phelps County man accused of posing as a police officer has been taken into custody by the real police.

Rolla police arrested Thomas Parkinson, 23, after he allegedly used a black Dodge Charger equipped with emergency lights to pull someone over Wednesday night.

The victims contacted police after they said Thompson alleged a traffic violation and made several threatening statements.