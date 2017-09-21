× Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are working to determine the circumstances behind a woman’s death in Affton Thursday afternoon.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, police were called to a residence in the 8400 block of Hampstead Drive just after 4 p.m. for a welfare check. Officers found the individual they were looking for dead inside the home.

Investigators determined the woman’s death to be suspicious in nature, Granda said. As a result, police are looking for a 2000 Jeep Cherokee, white in color, with Missouri license plates of SB9D8S.

Anyone with information with on this case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).