During unrest and protests, police wives work around the clock

ST. LOUIS - Police officers aren't the only ones working long hours in the aftermath of the Jason Stockley ruling.

Their spouses are also on call.

The St. Louis Police Wives Association has served as a backbone of support, providing hot meals, supplies, and other items for law enforcement.

“They get treated rough out there. But they’re still out there. They still come back. Rewind, and then they run right back out there,” SLPWA Vice President Alexandria Dilworth said.

Between Friday, the day a judge issued a not-guilty ruling in the Jason Stockley murder trial and Tuesday, the STLPWA arranged more than 6,000 meals for first responders assigned to the protests.

The Association includes more than 100 active members representing agencies throughout the St. Louis area.

Stockley, a former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer, was tried in a first-degree murder case for the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

The SLPWA said it is grateful to see the community back officers and their families.

“Seeing these donations that walk in, and know that you care about our family members, and our officers, and making sure that they’re supported,” SLPWA President Barbara O’Connor said.