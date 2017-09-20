University City Council looks to give a helping hand to businesses affected by protester violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – Since Saturday’s violent protest in the Delmar Loop, there's been an outpouring of support in the loop to repair damage left when some protestors turned violent.

The University City Council held a special meeting Wednesday night to figure out how they can lend a helping hand to the businesses hit by the violence.

The council threw around figure of up to $50,000 dollars to help, but the council is still debating how best address bring back the areas customers and energy.