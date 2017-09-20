St. Louis residents voice what they want to see in the next police chief for the City of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There were no protests in the city Wednesday night, but a group of demonstrators wanted to make sure they were present during tonight's forum on the search for the next St. Louis police chief.It wasn't a packed room but at least 100 people were at the O'Fallon Park Recreation Complex to speak before members of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Citizens Advisory Committee.

Also in attendance was a small group of protestors holding up a sign, but they remained peaceful.

Other attending the meeting said that they want a police chief who will strengthen police and community relations.

One woman says that whoever is the next police chief must implement a mandatory diversity training.

While others said they want someone who would admit fault.

One man said he wants a police chief who would address and acknowledge what he believes is systemic racism within the police department.

Mayor Lyda Krewson wasn't at tonight’s forum, her office says she doesn't normally attend public forums.

The meeting tonight is just one in a series of meetings scheduled in the search for a new chief of police for the City of St. Louis.