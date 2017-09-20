How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Security expected to be tight at Billy Joel concert

Posted 11:01 pm, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:00PM, September 20, 2017

ST. LOUIS – There are going to be a lot of Billy Joel fans at Busch Stadium Thursday night and there is also the possibility of protests in the area.

While crews covered the field with a temporary flooring, event organizers have been meeting with police to make sure a safety plan is in place.

Vice President of Event Services for Busch Stadium Vicki Bryant said they have a series of meetings before all big events but with protests still taking place around the area they had a few more meetings this time.

Bryant could not disclose specifics of the security plan but said she assures fans will have a safe and fun experience.

Bryant recommends getting to the concert early. Doors will open at 6 PM and the concert should start close to 8 PM because there is no opening act.