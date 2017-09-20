Scott Air Force Base coordinates disaster response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE – It has been a busy September for the 618th Air Operations Center (AOC) at Scott Air Force Base. The AOC is responsible for coordinating the massive USAF mobility machine in pursuit of the national security interests of the United States around the globe. But when a humanitarian crisis occurs, the AOC takes center stage for coordinating and planning airlift of essential personal and equipment. For the past month, operating mostly behind the scenes, they have moved thousands of tons of supplies, evacuated more than 3500 storm victims while flying more than 700 sorties from various bases around the country in support of relief efforts from Texas into the Caribbean.