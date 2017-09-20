× Perryville woman stabbed, has throat cut; suspect in custody

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – A 27-year-old Perryville man was jailed Wednesday for allegedly stabbing and cutting the throat of a local woman.

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the attack occurred just before 5:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of PCR 806. Deputies found the victim, a 52-year-old, inside the residence. She was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Prior to this, Schaaf said his office received a call about a suspicious person walking in the area. A deputy dispatched to the area saw the individual on PCR 806 and questioned him. The man, later identified as Jesse Deere, told the deputy his friends had abandoned him along the road and he was just walking back to town.

The deputy had no reason to doubt Deere’s story and gave him a lift into town, Schaaf said.

When the sheriff’s office learned of the stabbing, deputies were able to track Deere down and take him into custody. Investigators then connected Deere to the attack.

Prosecutors charged Deere with one count of first-degree assault with serious injury and armed criminal action.