ST. LOUIS, Mo. - As we make our way into the fall, there are some eats at West County Center to help you welcome the new season. Lydia Gwyn, from Bravo!, talks about some goodies on their menu for Food-A-Palooza!

She also prepared a Shrimp Bruschetta in the KPLR 11 kitchen.

Food-A-Palooza

Thursday, September 21

Restaurant Village at West County Center in Des Peres

5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

To learn more visit: http://www.shopwestcountycenter.com/connect