Conservation Connection – National Hunting and Fishing Day at Columbia Bottom

National Hunting and Fishing Day is Saturday, September 23! To celebrate, the Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a Day at the Confluence event at Columbia Bottom.
Dan Zarlenga, a Missouri Department of Conservation spokesman, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with MDC volunteer Dawn Wagner to discuss the event.
Q. What is national hunting and fishing day?
• Officially designated as the fourth Saturday in September each year
• Commemorates the role of hunters and anglers in helping to bring about modern fish and wildlife laws and management
Q. How is mdc celebrating?
• A Day at the Confluence, this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Columbia bottom conservation area in Spanish Lake
• Free for the whole family
• Most activities located at the visitor center with shuttle buses to the boat ramp
• Guided river boat rides to see the confluence of the Missouri and the Mississippi rivers
• Archery and bb rifle shooting
• Food trucks
• Booths from many conservation and outdoor organizations
• Special kids’ activities
• Atlatl throwing
Q. Tell us about the atlatl.
• Ancient spear (dart) throwing weapon that pre-dates the bow and arrow
• One of human’s first hunting tools
• Currently a legal method to hunt deer in Missouri
Q. Where is Columbia Bottom located?
• In Spanish Lake, 3 miles north on Riverview Drive from I-270
• Call 314-877-6014 for more information