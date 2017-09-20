Conservation Connection – National Hunting and Fishing Day at Columbia Bottom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Hunting and Fishing Day is Saturday, September 23! To celebrate, the Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a Day at the Confluence event at Columbia Bottom.

Dan Zarlenga, a Missouri Department of Conservation spokesman, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with MDC volunteer Dawn Wagner to discuss the event.

Q. What is national hunting and fishing day?

• Officially designated as the fourth Saturday in September each year

• Commemorates the role of hunters and anglers in helping to bring about modern fish and wildlife laws and management

Q. How is mdc celebrating?

• A Day at the Confluence, this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Columbia bottom conservation area in Spanish Lake

• Free for the whole family

• Most activities located at the visitor center with shuttle buses to the boat ramp

• Guided river boat rides to see the confluence of the Missouri and the Mississippi rivers

• Archery and bb rifle shooting

• Food trucks

• Booths from many conservation and outdoor organizations

• Special kids’ activities

• Atlatl throwing

Q. Tell us about the atlatl.

• Ancient spear (dart) throwing weapon that pre-dates the bow and arrow

• One of human’s first hunting tools

• Currently a legal method to hunt deer in Missouri

Q. Where is Columbia Bottom located?

• In Spanish Lake, 3 miles north on Riverview Drive from I-270

• Call 314-877-6014 for more information