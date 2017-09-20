× Casino Queen increases CrimeStoppers reward in security guard shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Casino Queen has partnered with CrimeStoppers to increase the reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for robbing the East St. Louis casino and shooting a security guard.

Illinois State Police investigators said three suspects armed with assault rifles came into the Casino Queen around 3 a.m. Sunday and robbed the cash cage. The cash cage is on the main casino floor. The suspects got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

During the robbery, authorities said an unarmed security guard from the casino was shot.

The guard was rushed to a hospital where he remains listed in stable condition.

The reward has now been increased to $26,000.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.