Michael Ingersoll, creator of Artists Lounge Live, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to talk about an upcoming series of tribute shows dedicated to timeless performers like Elvis Presley, Nat King Cole, and Judy Garland. The Artists Lounge Live series comes to the Playhouse at Westport Plaza this fall and next spring.

'Elvis: My Way' – November 2-5

'An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas' – December 7-12

'Come Rain or Come Shine' – April 12-15, 2018

All shows in the series are on sale thru MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

You can even buy all three together in a series package. Viewers can save half-off on tickets by using promo code ‘KTVI’ when purchasing tickets! To find out more, visit http://www.playhouseatwestport.com.