‘Pumpkin Palooza’ at South County Center

Posted 12:55 pm, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:50PM, September 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Fall is in the air, or it will be soon! Pumpkin, the iconic symbol of fall, is a very popular theme for apparel, home décor, tasty treats and more. Christine Poehling from South County Center joined us with how they are bringing in the season.