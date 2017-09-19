Police release additional video showing suspect breaking Culpepper’s window

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police department has just released a second video showing a different angle of a suspect breaking a window at Culpepper’s in the Central West End following protest of the not guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley last Friday.

The suspect can be seen walking from the bottom of the screen carrying a chair and then throwing it into the window.

After the window was broken a St. Louis firefighter cleaned up the remaining glass to eliminate sharp and dangerous pieces.