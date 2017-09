× Masked men carjack victim in Spanish Lake; crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — A night of crime ended quickly for four suspected car thieves.

At around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, four men wearing surgical masks carjacked a vehicle in Spanish Lake. Shortly after, police spotted the stolen car and tried to pull it over.

The suspects led police on a short pursuit into north St. Louis, where they crashed at Switzer Avenue. They were taken into custody.