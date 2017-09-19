How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Lubeley’s, longtime local bakery, closing this month

Posted 10:55 am, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:51AM, September 19, 2017

Helen Murray (center) and Helen Lubeley (right) (File photo taken December 31, 2002 by Dawn Majors, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A longtime local confectionery will close its doors at the end of the month.

Lubeley’s Bakery will close September 30, three years after the death of co-founder Helen Lubeley.

Helen opened the bakery in 1937 with her husband at its original location of Kingshighway and Christy Boulevard. The bakery relocated several times over the years before ultimately settling at 7815 Watson Road in south St. Louis County in 1982.

During its 80-year history, the bakery remained a family business.