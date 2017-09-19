× Lubeley’s, longtime local bakery, closing this month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A longtime local confectionery will close its doors at the end of the month.

Lubeley’s Bakery will close September 30, three years after the death of co-founder Helen Lubeley.

Helen opened the bakery in 1937 with her husband at its original location of Kingshighway and Christy Boulevard. The bakery relocated several times over the years before ultimately settling at 7815 Watson Road in south St. Louis County in 1982.

During its 80-year history, the bakery remained a family business.