Victim of fatal accident in North County identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police have identified the victim of a fatal accident that happened Tuesday morning just after 11 am. The accident occurred at Banshee Roared and James S. McDonnell Boulevard.

Officers arriving at the scene found a two-vehicle accident between a car and a pick-up truck.

The cars two passengers suffered life threatening injuries. The driver, Andrew Coxwell, 34, of Bridgeton, Missouri died from his injuries at a local hospital. His passenger, an adult female is listed in critical condition.

Police say the pair were in a Hyundai traveling east on Banshee Road, and a pick-up truck was turning from airport property attempting to turn westbound onto Banshee Road when the accident occurred.

The driver of the pick-up was transported to the hospital with a leg injury.

The accident remains under investigation.