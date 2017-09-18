Tree falls on Webster Groves home causing thousands in damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A homeowner in Webster Groves is looking at some major damage after a tree came crashing down on her home.

The owner thought the tree was in good shape. Now, she's looking at thousands of dollars in damage.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the 600 block of Forest Drive in Webster Groves around 2 p.m. The homeowner said she heard some sounds then, suddenly, the tree came crashing through front of the house. Luckily, she was at the back of the house in the kitchen. She also said her kids typically play outside under that same tree but today they were in school when it crashed.

The owner said after all of the chaos and damage from the tree, she discovered that her serenity rocks, located right next to the tree, didn't move an inch. A pine tree nearby was snapped in half.