ST. LOUIS – For the fourth day in a row, protest have been taking place in the St. Louis area.

Tonight, the marchers were back in the Delmar Loop in University City.

But after a short march in the Loop, the crowd moved to the St. Louis Justice Center in downtown St. Louis.

Jeff Bernthal has been with protester Monday afternoon, he has the latest on what has been a peaceful demonstration so far.