Local chef to compete on Food Network’s ‘Halloween Baking Championship’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Halloween has turned into one of America's favorite holidays. The Food Network is celebrating this year with a baking championship and a local baker is one of the stars of the show!

Tyler Davis is the Pastry Chef at Element Restaurant, a chef a Brennan`s Purveyor`s Table and he has an online dessert bakery called, Alchemy Artisan Bakery.

He joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen to talk about his upcoming competition.

The Halloween Baking Championship is set to premiere Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m.

