× Hydraulic saw needed to remove dumbbell plate from man’s ‘body part’

WORMS, Germany – Firefighters in Worms, Germany were summoned to a local gym for a unique emergency last Friday morning, after a man got his penis stuck in a dumbbell plate.

The Feuerwehr Worms Fire Department used a hydraulic saw and grinder to remove the 2.5 kilogram (5.5 pound) plate from the man’s penis.

The entire process took approximately three hours. There was no reason given as to why the man put his penis in the plate.

The fire department posted a picture of the cut-up weight plate on its Facebook, with the following warning: “Bitte solche Aktionen nicht nachmachen!” (“Please do not imitate such actions!”)