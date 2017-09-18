High schools starting to make-up games canceled due to Stockley verdict and protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – High school football was back in action Monday night after the concern over protests lead them to be cancelled Friday.

Athletic directors said it is not easy to re-schedule games but schools across the area were in agreement that was the best choice.

So, Monday night McCluer South took on Lift for Life Academy, and in Clayton, Parkway West took the field against Clayton high school.

At the Affton vs Jennings game the two teams did a joint show in unity before kickoff.

Also, the Parkway North Vikings started a game against the Kirkwood Pioneers before rain forced that one to stop only 30 minutes into the game.

Parents and administrators say students were disappointed on Friday but handled the last-minute change well.