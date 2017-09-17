× Small group of protesters stand-off with police in the Delmar Loop

After three hours of marching and chanting in and near a popular entertainment district in the St. Louis suburb of University City, most protesters disbanded with plans to gather and demonstrate again Sunday afternoon in St. Louis. A small group decided to stay, sparking a tense protest with police. Many windows were broken as the final group of demonstrators fled the area.

Police had maintained a heavy presence, including a helicopter overhead, but never deployed officers during the peaceful march Saturday evening.

The quiet evening came after Friday night’s marches, where there was sporadic vandalism and violence. Some in the group went to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home and broke a window and splattered paint. A heavy police contingent responded and eventually broke up that group with tear gas.