Man shot in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a shooting in north county.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 10700 block of Hallwood Drive and a call for a shooting just before 8 p.m.

Officers found the victim, a 24-year-old man, in a parked vehicle. He had been shot several times and was rushed to a local hospital, Granda said. He remains listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).