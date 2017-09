Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Stockley verdict did not lead to the cancellation of the 45th Great Forest Park Balloon Race.

The hound and hare balloons took of this afternoon as planned on Art Hill. Before the takeoff, the event featured live music performances and children's activities.

The race is known as the most well-attended and hot air balloon event in the world.

This year's winners: