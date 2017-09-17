Clean-up effort on Delmar Loop day after vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – “Of any area not to target, it would be the Delmar Loop,” business owner Joe Edwards said.

Edwards, a prominent businessman and owner of Blueberry Hill, said he never expected Saturday night’s peaceful protest would devolve from peace to chaos; that The Loop, a street known for its diversity, would be on the receiving end of destruction.

“I’m surprised it happened; not the protest,” Edwards said. “I’m surprised violence happened.”

On Sunday, business owners picked up the pieces, many still open and serving customers.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens stopped by to meet with those affected by the violence. The governor said he was impressed by how strong and unified Delmar Loop business owners are and expressed pride over not seeing small violence stop them from moving forward.

“The story here tonight is that the criminals who did this here are in jail and today these businesses are open,” Greitens said. “I am so proud of how our law enforcement officers and how our community responded to these events. What we saw last night were some criminals who decided to pick up rocks and break windows. And today they’re in jail.”

The wooden board to cover the broken windows turned into masterpieces as people – no matter the age, background or gender came out to turn the anger into strength.

“We in St. Louis revere and love the Delmar Loop and the people are coming out and showing that they do too,” Edwards said.