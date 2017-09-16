× U2 cites safety concerns for canceling concert in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – U2 has canceled their show in St. Louis Saturday night. They say St. Louis Police will not be able to provide enough protection for the large audience.

The band released this statement on their website:

“We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size.

We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity.

In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.” – Live Nation and U2

Fans who purchased tickets online will receive a refund on the credit card tickets were ordered on. Refunds for non-internet purchases will be available starting Monday at 10am at point of purchase.