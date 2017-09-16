Protestors damage Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home in Central West End Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - At about 10 pm Friday, there was damage done to Mayor Lyda Krewson's home, as 1,000 protesters surrounded the home of the St. Louis mayor in the Central West End.

Protestors broke out at least two windows and threw red paint at the brick house. We were told about 200 police in riot gear moved in to break it up.

There was no indication that Krewson was home at the time her home was vandalized.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch also shared with us an exclusive interview with Jason Stockley that he gave shortly after the ruling was released.

Friday, Jason Stockley sat down with St. Louis Post Dispatch reporter, Christine Byers, and said that after almost 6 years a judge confirmed what he always believed, that he was not guilty of murder.

“The taking of a life is the most significant thing you can do, and it's not something that is not done lightly and it’s not something that needs to be celebrated and it's just a horrible experience all together sometimes it's necessary. I can tell you with absolute certainty that there was no plan to murder Anthony smith during a high speed pursuit. I wish I could tell you what that was and what that meant whether it was just heat of the moment or part of a larger conversation,” said Stockley.

The former cop, Jason Stockley shot and killed Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. Stockley admitted he told his partner they were going to kill Smith when they were following him in a suspected drug deal.

“The decision to use force could be the most important decision you'll ever make because it could be your last and regardless of what happened nobody wins,” Stockley also said.

Stockley says he acted out of self-defense, and feared smith had a gun. One was found in the car but only with Stockley's DNA on it. After the decision came down, protestors took to the streets all day Friday. Dozens of people have been arrested.