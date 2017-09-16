‘Better Together’ task force issues recommendations on reducing local government

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on “The Pulse of St.Louis”, Mike Colombo filled-in for host Shirley Washington.

Our guests were Will Ross, Associate Dean for Diversity, Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine and Arindam Kar, Partner at the international law firm of Bryan Cave LLP.​

Dr. Ross has a long and distinguished record of involvement in the St. Louis community and served as Chairman of the Missouri Foundation for Health.

Mr. Kar specializes in anti-trust litigation. He, his wife and five children call south St. Louis county home. Mr. Kar is active in the community, devoting time to the International Institute, the United Way, the Regional Business Council Young Professionals Network, and the Gateway Region YMCA.

Both men are board members for “Better Together” and are leading a task force which will endeavor to issue reports and recommendations on ideal governmental structures for St. Louis.

The first public hearing will be Monday, October 9, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at The Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall on Chouteau Avenue in South St. Louis.