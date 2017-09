Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even if you've followed the Jason Stockley case for many years, the judge's decision may still be confusing.

In an effort to better understand the ruling and how it was reached, Fox 2 / KPLR 11 called in legal expert and longtime St. Louis attorney Chet Pleban.

Pleban talks about why this case was a bench trial, where the prosecution missed in proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and why no other lesser convictions were ruled on.