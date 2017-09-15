Local events cancelled in wake of Stockley ruling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Hazelwood School District decided to cancel its entire weekend of events, including Hazelwood East homecoming festivities.

Some other schools that have chosen to postpone Friday Night Lights festivities include Parkway East, Riverview, and Kirkwood.

Convenient stores near Goodfellow Boulevard and West Florissant—where Anthony Lamar Smith was killed—also locked up their doors following the Stockley ruling as well.

On the flipside, one event still kicked off its annual weekend.

Organizers with the Forest Park Balloon Glow chose not to cancel and still ignite their balloons.

“For 45 years, we have had a free fun event in Forest Park,” Samantha Fisher said. “We’ve been hearing from people all across St. Louis that they will be coming to our event tonight. We worked very closely with our partners in the city and we’re sure they will do their work to provide public safety and we’ll do our job to provide a fun environment with the people in St. Louis.”