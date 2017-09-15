Greitens praises police, demonstrators for day of mostly peaceful protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he's been monitoring the situation all day long.

On Friday evening, the governor thanked local law enforcement officers for all of their hard work and the highway patrol for keeping protesters off of the interstates.

The governor also said it was nice to see people peacefully protesting even though they weren’t happy with the decision. He made it clear that for people out peacefully protesting, law enforcement would be there to keep them safe. He reiterated many times that violence would not be tolerated and arrests would be made.

Greitens said the plan going into Friday night was the same as it had been all day.

“Our law enforcement officers know that everyone has the constitutional right to peacefully protest and they have proactively been going out and making it known that people who are peaceful, they are there to protect them and support them,” Greitens said. “They have also made it very clear that assaulting a law enforcement officer is not a peaceful protest.”

The governor said the Missouri National Guard is protecting fire departments and other government agencies, but he was adamant that the control of the situation is still being handled by local law enforcement.