Taste of St. Louis Sept. 15-17 at Chesterfield Amphitheater

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The 13th Annual Taste of St. Louis is this weekend in Chesterfield. Eric Vogel with Walnut Grill, Candice Poss from Eclipse Restaurant and K. Sonderegger, Co-Director of Taste of St. Louis joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen with a preview.

Come out to enjoy free concerts of the best local St. Louis acts including Jeremiah Johnson Band, Dirty Muggs, Groove Thang and more!

There's free admission and free parking at Chesterfield Mall.

13th Annual Taste of St. Louis

September 15-17

Chesterfield Amphitheater

631 Veterans Place Drive

Chesterfield, Mo. 63017

To learn more visit: www.tastestl.com