St. Louis Zoo grizzly exhibit opens to the public on Friday

ST. LOUIS – Starting Friday, visitors to the St. Louis Zoo can check out Huck and Finn, two-year-old brother and sister grizzly bears.

The pair, which came to St. Louis from Montana, made a soft debut Thursday morning for a small crowd and displayed plenty of energy!

“These bears are like children, we know kids are active and run and play. We're seeing all those same behaviors,” said Steve Bircher, Curator of Mammals at the St. Louis Zoo.

The Centene Charitable Foundation and others donors made this new 7,000 square-foot habitat possible.

“We love it. Looks like they’re in their own natural habitat and looks like they’re having a good time,” said visitor Richard Bywater.

The state-of-the-art exhibit demonstrates how the zoo combines its innovative history and dedication to animal welfare.

Huck and Finn also appear to be “people” bears and seem to enjoy interacting near their observers.

“It didn’t disappoint,” said visitor Angela Hawley. “The closure is awesome, they are active this morning; it’s great.”