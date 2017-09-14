SSM Health Medical Minute: Moms have new choices after delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pregnant women now have more of a say in what they need during the birthing experience as they labor, but also following delivery. So much has changed in the last few years, moms who had a baby a few years ago will find things have changed this time around.

At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights, perinatal officials encourage bonding right away between mom and baby. Now, immediately following birth, the baby comes right into mom’s arms and goes skin to skin.

Also, they no longer cut the umbilical cord immediately and will wait about 60 seconds before clamping to give the baby a little additional blood supply as it’s being delivered has found to give babies a healthier start. And now, it’s more common for nurses to wait up until 8 hours before bathing the baby. The bacteria that grows on moms skin is unique to each family and a brand new baby being exposed immediately to the bacteria helps a baby get a healthier start to life.

