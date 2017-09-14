Garage fire spreads to vacant homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A garage went up in flames in north St. Louis Thursday evening, but not before spreading to nearby homes.

The fire occurred near the intersection of N. Kingshighway and Bircher boulevards; that's in the Mark Twain neighborhood. The garage caught fire and immediately spread to a vacant structure facing Kingshighway. It then moved to another building -- a three-story apartment residence.

Firefighters were able to extinguish and the blaze in short order. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.