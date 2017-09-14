Festus gas station clerk gifted winning lottery ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. – A man in Festus bought two Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash tickets and gave one of them to the store clerk. The one he gave away ended up being a big $384,000 jackpot winner.

The clerk apparently didn't give a lot of thought to that ticket until the next day.

She told lottery officials she went to work, leaving the ticket at home. Her boss told her their store sold the winner. She called her mom and had her check the numbers – and bingo!

“Yeah, I’d be stunned and mad at myself, ‘I should have given her the other one,’” said customer Michael Shumate. “She’s got some good luck now.”

Such is life for Katerina Thornton, not long after she started her new job at Stockham’s Gas Mart at Highways 67 & CC in Festus.

A customer known for “gifting” a ticket to the clerks gave her a ticket for the August 23 Show Me Cash drawing with the numbers 16-29-33-34-39.

They all matched the ticket he gave her; not the one he kept for himself.

“Yeah, I’d kick myself, but she deserves it. It’s hers. He gave it to her. Heck yeah, it’s a big tip,” said customer Jason Myracle.

“He’s like ‘I gave it to you that’s yours’. I think that’s awesome. Good for him. Good for her. That’s awesome,” said customer, Allysha Goodwin.

There's no word on whether the two are somehow sharing the winnings.

Fox2/News 11 was unable to find the man who gave Thornton the ticket. Thornton has declined an interview, but told lottery officials she plans to use the money for a down payment on a house and a college fund for her son.